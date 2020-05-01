Millie Bobby Brown has everything a great

A 15 year old Millie Bobby Brown has already the status of a planetary star thanks to the series “Stranger Things” on Netflix

Millie is not part of the “baby stars” of their families, badly in need of recognition, trimbalent casting in casting in the hypothetical hope for a successful career in Hollywood. No. His life, it is she who has chosen, at 8 years old. And his entourage followed. Third in a family of four, she was born in Spain in 2004, parents british, real estate agents, do not belong to the galaxy film. She made her first steps in Marbella, the resort’s posh, where his grandparents held a restaurant. At the death of the grandfather, the family moved to Bournemouth, on the south coast of England. Still no film in sight.

Millie was only 4 years old and, yet, is already notice to the school district : “Charming, bright, sparkling “, will tell his teacher. The little girl is participating in the living nativity as the many shows in school. But if the family decides one day to move to Orlando, Florida, this is not always the name a any dream of glory ; it is simply because the heat and the palm trees of the Costa del Sol he was lacking. These nomads have a taste for adventure, they adapt. They convert in a undertaking tooth whitening. More american than the Americans…

At the age of 7, while her brother and her sisters remain glued for hours in front of cartoons, Millie, she withdrew to watch musicals. It goes back to loop ” Moulin Rouge “, “Annie” and “Chicago,” which she reproduced his favorite scenes. The name of this all-consuming passion, her parents are in a school where she can engage in dance, drama and singing. Four hours per week, she familiarized herself with the world of the show. The teachers find that the kid is talented. To the extent that an agent of the cue during a performance. The dream of starting a film career doesn’t seem so crazy… It will take yet weeks of supplication, and then Millie prevails : she managed so well to convince her parents that they move to Los Angeles.

A change of look to the podium of the Un in November 2018. Millie was named the youngest ambassador of good will in the history of Unicef. With Nicole Kidman at the Emmy Awards in September 2017, where she has been s © Getty Images for UNICEF

No one is a prophet in his own country, and the streets of Hollywood are already full of children stars. This is not the triumph hoped for. Times are tough, the pressure, growing. No need to remind him that the family has left everything, sold everything so she could try her luck. This absolute support looks increasingly like a weight on his shoulders. She is 9 years old, going to the castings and got finally a role : Alice in ” Once Upon a Time in Wonderland “. The series ends at the end of the first season, but it is full of hope that it takes the path of the auditions to be finally adopted in ” Intruders “. With the series, never the tv programs were not as much consumers of young actors. His playing was praised by the critics, the viewers are waiting for you. Up to Stephen King, who did not hesitate to congratulate it on Twitter. But the girl’s cheek once more bad luck : the series, like the previous one, stops after the first season.

In 2015, parents of Millie are on the brink of bankruptcy. They then decide to go back in England to rebuild their lives. All are hosted by an aunt, the time that the family bounce back : “they were tears, tears and tears. We have gone through difficult times. I was devastated. I thought I had failed, ” she says. She is 11 years old. From A distance, via Skype, she insists, continues to pass the castings. Just when all seems lost, she receives the phone call unexpected : Netflix chooses to embody the character’s flagship ” Stranger Things “, that of a teenager gifted with super-powers, lost between two worlds. The family draws on their past savings to return to the United States. The bet is daring, it will turn into gold.

Eleven and Max (Sadie Sink) in the season 3 : 40.7 million views a few days after its release in July. © DR

The series is a triumph. Millie becomes one of the actresses, the most searched on Google. The magazine “Time” the place in the list of thirty adolescents, the most influential of 2017. And she was not 14 years old. A phenomenon is born. Today, the ado admired is a safe value, listed $ 3 million per film. The head on his shoulders, she sometimes speaks of her studies : “In five years, I will go to the university. Less of getting a very good movie. In this case, it will be bye-bye college. ”