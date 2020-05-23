Millie Bobby Brown has just passed a major milestone !

The young actress from the popular series Netflix has just gained his driving license ! One more step towards independence for this young woman, already very mature.

It is in a post to Instagram that she was keen to share the good news with all her fans : “ I got it ! Yay !” exclaimed she, with a caption of a photo of her at the wheel. Millie Bobby Brown, the star of Stranger Things, just obtained his driving licence. Check out the photo in our video !

Back in the car !

In the United States, it is possible to start driving as early as 14 years in some states, but always being accompanied by an adult over 21 years of age. On average, american teenagers spend, rather their driving test at the age of 16 years. Millie Bobby Brown has also reported : “I can not drive only with a parent or a supervisor.” On the road, caution must always be utilized !

Millie Bobby Brown thus adds a string to his bow of the future adult. She is already invested in the fight against cyber-harassment. It is also the youngest goodwill ambassador for UNICEF.