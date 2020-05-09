Millie Bobby Brown has never had hair as long

It is a cliché that has literally had the effect of an ” upside down “… In other words, Millie Bobby Brown has put his followers upside down by posting a photo unexpectedly on Instagram. Goodbye shaved hair associated with Eleven, the actress star of ” Stranger Things “, the hit series from Netflix, has very long hair. Mini-fringe, curly, and lengths XXL wavy, Millie Bobby Brown and doing the splits with a hair in the waterfall. Its pretty length is enhanced by a hair contouring : wicks, lighter, honey, enhance its coloring naturally dark. Any door to believe that Millie Bobby Brown has opted for extensions. Her hair is straight out of the past, inspired by the 19th century. This is confirmed by the caption that accompanies the post : “I love you Enola #enolaholmes “” I love you, Enola.” It is well for the needs of a film that the actress has been transformed. It takes the features Enola Holmes, sister of Sherlock Holmes.

Millie Bobby Brown, a route capillary

Discovery in 2016, at the age of 12 years, in ” Stranger Things “, the actress in the grass demonstrates its potential and made a sensation by sacrificing her hair to embody Eleven. In January 2018, two years after the release of the first episode, Millie Bobby Brown returns to that moment via a video posted on Instagram. Shown in fast motion, the scene reveals the dressing-table with a mower, but also the reaction of the teenager when the discovery of his shaved head. She says : “The day I shaved my head was the time the most powerful of my entire life”, adding : “I could not hide myself behind my hair as before […] I realized that I had a job to do now, the one to inspire other girls, that our image, our appearance is not what is most important in my opinion “. Millie Bobby Brown is also very inspired by Charlize Theron, who has abandoned his long hair for ” Mad Max “. Away from film sets, Millie Bobby Brown, found of the length, her hair growing as she moves into adolescence. Short cut accessorised with a headband the first time, she found a square that it line twisting to shove with a wavy, mini buttons, boxer braids or the buns plain with modules or nodes. A style that inspires the brands and an entire generation, as it stands now icon of fashion and beauty.