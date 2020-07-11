Millie Bobby Brown has struggled to turn the season 3 !

If Millie Bobby Brown shines in the series of “strange Things”, however has not had a lot of trouble to shoot some scenes.

The lovely Millie Bobby Brown would have been a lot of trouble to shoot some scenes the season 3 of the series ” strangest Things “. MCE will reveal why !

No one can say otherwise. In the series of the strangest Things, viewers do not have the eyes of Millie Bobby Brown.

Only 16 years of age, her performance is unquestionable. In fact, the beautiful brunette stunned everyone with his talent. It is surely there must be a gift – like his character– the cinema.

On the other hand, it is not for nothing that the teenager has conquered the whole world. Yes, the interpreter of the Eleven (Eleven) has managed to make a name for himself in Hollywood in a very short time.

However, this does not mean that Millie Bobby Brown can play any scene. The girl remembers some moments of the strangest Things…

You will have understood ; if the small protected Miley Cyrus shines on the small screen, the backstageare not always so wonderful…

Millie Bobby Brown speaks of his anguish

In fact, the season 3 of the strangest Things is really difficult for Millie Bobby Brown. And for a good reason, your character Eleven starts in a couple with Wolfhard Mike. This is the intimate environment for her !

“It was much more difficult for me the canalization of the emotionsthe love and boyfriends and things like that “says the pretty brunette.

“This could not have come at a better time. I find it quite disgusting and it is linked to my real life. I was going through all this at this time in adolescence. You have to do to the screen is probably not the easiest thing in the world. “

However, the star of the strangest Things that you know how to take him ! “But I channel my clumsiness; and also my vulnerability, of my real life to the screen. “

