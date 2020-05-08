Millie Bobby Brown has worked in family

Netflix
The british actress has collaborated with her sister on the script for a film.
The star of “Stranger Things,” like so much work for the platform of video on demand that it has decided to embark on his big sister, Paige, in the adventure.
The actress, 15-year-old and his big sister 25 years of age have written the screenplay of a film that will be proposed by Netflix and will be called “A Time Lost”. The story will be that of two families whose lives are turned upside down when the daughter of one of them develops cancer.
“We would like to thank Netflix for believing in us and in this beautiful story that we have taken years to write and develop,” said Millie, and Paige in a press release. It is rumored that the sisters could play in the fiction.