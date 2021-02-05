Millie Bobby Brown: her fans love her Florence by Mills patches!

Millie Bobby Brown fans love Florence by Mills patches, their idol’s cosmetics brand, and let it be known on Instagram!

At the age of 16, Millie Bobby Brown already owns her own beauty brand: Florence by Mills. Fans of the young British actress show up with her new whale-shaped patches on Instagram!

Nothing seems to be able to stop the very big star of the cinema. Millie Bobby Brown follows the projects, but above all, the very big successes!

It must be said that she really has a lot of talent. Thus, his many fans admire him and do not hesitate to let him know.

They support her en masse in each of her companies! Many congratulate his crazy portrayal of Eleven in the huge hit series Stranger Things.

On September 23, the young British actress also proved herself in the excellent Enola Holmes, available on Netflix. The movie’s heartbreaking!

She plays Enola, the younger sister of the most famous detective, Sherlock Holmes. Great class! But that’s not all… Millie Bobby Brown also excels in a completely different field.

You will probably have understood this, so it is that of well-being and beauty. At only 16 years old, she already owns her own cosmetics brand!

And his millions of fans love it.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN SEDUCES FANS WITH FLORENCE BY MILLS PATCHES

Not long ago, Millie Bobby Brown launched her own brand of beauty products. The girl already appears as a real businesswoman!

It, therefore, offers a whole range of different products, including concealer patches. And his fans seem to love them! You have to believe that they are great.

On Wednesday, February 3, several of them posed with them in front of them on Instagram. They unanimously validate their whale shape!

Yes, the patches do represent huge cetaceans. An original design idea that seems to be a hit with young people.

In the Instagram story of the Florence by Mills page, we see several young girls extolling the merits of the product. You’ll understand, so it’s a real hit for Millie Bobby Brown.

And she’s really very proud of it. There’s a lot to be said for it. So let’s let you take a look at the Instagram story of his cosmetics brand.

In his own story, the eleven performers in the hit series Stranger Things unveiled a never-before-seen photo today… She just cut her hair!

The star of the big screen opts for a much shorter hair look. And he’s happy about it!