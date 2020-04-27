Millie Bobby Brown : his message body positive for the new year

At only 15 years old, the actress discovery in Stranger Things is not at his first attempt in terms of self-acceptance. In April 2018, it already explained in the story on Instagram : “If you’re well into your skin and that you really love, then you may also like the other, you will be benevolent towards them. And you’ll have no more rancor. It is this that is important.”

“The negativity on social networks (…) it is like a disease”

The actress, who is a victim of cyber-harassment and bullying, has never hidden his desire to make social networks a place more caring. Last may, she was still Glamour UK : “I want to fight the negativity on social networks – I’ve had that experience – it’s like a disease. It is a hate negative to me horrifies.”

Engaged on multiple fronts and with considerable notoriety by the success of the show, the brothers Duffer, Millie Bobby Brown has become in 2018 the youngest personality to integrate the list of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time Magazine. At age 15, it is also the youngest goodwill ambassador of Unicef. Fighting that the actress will continue most certainly to carry out in 2020.