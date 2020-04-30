Millie Bobby Brown : His new salary to several million dollars

Can we be a teenager, and gifted in business ? Millie Bobby Brown, of course is supposedly very well surrounded, negotiating with the hand of a master its contracts. The interpreter of Eleven in Stranger Things (Netflix), also at the head of his own cosmetics brand for teens, has just won the first role in the film Enola Holmes. For this last installment of the franchise Sherlock Holmes, she played the little sister of the detective, which leads it also exciting investigations.

Our colleagues from TMZ.com were able to obtain the contract signed by Millie Bobby Brown, which they have unveiled the contents, Tuesday 26 November 2019. Thus, the actress of 15 years is about to touch $ 6.1 million to interpret Enola Holmes and could win $ 800 000 bonus if the movie does well at the box office. His name is also mentioned in the credits as “producer”, which gives him 500 000 dollars extra. His contract stipulates that his travel for the purposes of the film will be insured by private jet.

If a sequel is planned, it is shown that Millie Bobby Brown will reach, at a minimum, to 7.5 million. In Enola Holmesthe youth will give a reply to Henry Cavill, who plays Sherlock, and Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Mrs Holmes.

For the season 3 of Stranger Thingsthe actors of the series had been increased. Millie like the other child stars of the fiction of Netflix had been paid $ 250,000 per episode. TMZ.com learned at the time that the interpreter of Eleven would have even been able to be paid $ 350,000 per component, which would be in line with the wages of actors, adult series, such as David Harbour, or Winona Ryder. As well, Millie Bobby Brown would have pocketed 3.15 million for season 3. A beautiful evolution when we know his salary for the first season : 225 000 dollars.