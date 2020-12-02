MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IN TEARS DEMANDED MORE RESPECT AFTER AN UNPLEASANT ENCOUNTER WITH AN ALLEGED FAN

Millie Bobby Brown broke into tears by recounting a recent episode with an allegedly pushy fan and appealed to be more respectful.

The 16-year-old described what happened in a video shared in the Stories and in which she explained that she was shopping with her mom when a girl recognized her.

“He asked me: ‘Can I make you a video?’ I replied: ‘Umm, no. ‘ But why would anyone say yes to having a video made? A video of me? I don’t have to justify myself to anyone. I want them to make a video of me, I don’t have to be filmed “, the 16-year-old began to tell.

Despite her refusal, the girl continued to insist and try to make the video without permission: ” While I was paying, she started walking next to me and started making the video again. I told her: ‘I’m a human being’. And she: ‘So I can’t make a video of a human being?’ I said, ‘No, not when I said no.

Millie Bobby Brown then asked a kinder attitude: ” It makes me angry when people try to overcome the limits and I just wish people were more respectful. I’m still trying to move into this and it’s still overwhelming … Dov ‘ is it my right to say no? “.

” You have to show more respect towards others no matter who they are and what they do. They are just good manners .”

According to the hypotheses circulating online, this unpleasant encounter and the equally unpleasant comments on social networks would be the reason that prompted the Stranger Things actress to cancel her TikTok account.

After the video in which she recounted this episode, Millie Bobby Brown returned to Instagram to reassure those who love her: ” I’m totally fine now. But at that moment I was prey to emotions because I felt uncomfortable and disrespectful “.