Millie Bobby Brown, in their fight against the negativity on the…

Who is it?

His role as a little girl mutant in the series “Stranger Things” propelled her international star at 13 years old, but the English actress frequents movie sets since its 9 years old (“NCIS”, “Grey’s Anatomy” among others). The reason, no doubt, of his adorable aplomb. To see her walk the red carpet in heels and smoky eyes, one can easily forget that she is only 15 years old. Youngest entry in the list “Time” 100 most influential people edition (2018), it is also expressed at the forum, Unicef last November, the international Day of the child. It is, finally, spokesmodel for Calvin Klein.

Why are we talking about?

After the TV series, Millie Bobby Brown pass on the big screen with the blockbuster “Godzilla 2: King of the monsters”, released on may 29, 2019. It is on the occasion of the first, front-first and other meetings of promo that the moult of the pretty brunette has recently become apparent. With his new smile corrected and her outfits fashion, she is easily 10 years older. We are delighted to see the evolution of his character, Eleven, in the season 3 of “Stranger Things”, which landed on July 4, 2019 on Netflix.

What is the other saying?

Like many others, the ado has a love/hate with social networks. Followed by 18.8 million people on Instagram, it has suffered attacks and hate, to the point of leaving Twitter last year. She has also changed schools because of harassment. Each of his relations and statements is scrutinized, commented upon, and not always with kindness. If the trolls her rotten life, she was, however, an ally of mark in the person of his new mother-in-law. Victoria Beckham has in effect validated the relationship of his son, Romeo, with Millie!

This makes getting out of bed

Youngest Unicef ambassador, Millie agrees, obviously, for the protection of children everywhere in the world. To have been a victim herself, she also argues against the negativity on social networks.

