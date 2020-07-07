Millie Bobby Brown introduces the new member of your family !

Millie Bobby Brown loves animals. The young man has broken and has been presented to the new member of their family.

Millie Bobby Brown is experiencing a huge success in social networks. The young man gave to know the new member of your family.

Millie Bobby Brown was known in the age of eleven years playing in the series of the strangest Things. Since then, the actress is known to be a great success and fans were eager to review it for the next season.

For the moment, does anyone know when the filming of the series will be resumed. However, this does not preclude Millie to build a true empire and she created her cosmetics brand : Florence by the Mills.

And then, there is little she has done a beautiful collaboration with Pandora. Therefore, it has become a necessity and she wants to be very present on Instagram. Also, she is given very often to the new and reveals part of your daily life.

So Monday, July 6, Millie Bobby Brown has been a pleasant surprise for their fans. In effect, the actress unveiled the new member of your family.

Millie Bobby Brown introduces her new puppy !

Millie Bobby Brown loves animals and she already has a dog. However, after the quarantine, the star wanted to adopt another animal. Therefore, yesterday, the actress of the strangest Things has presented the new member of the family on Instagram.

In a video, we find the actress with a small black ball, and made him a big hug. It seems that Millie had fallen in love with a puppy and he has curly hair. The animal is going to break the fabric, and the star has already been adopted.

In fact, it already seems addicted to her little dog and she was very happy to introduce you to the fans. “The new baby”, she wrote in the Story.

Therefore, Millie Bobby Brown has expanded your family and the puppy already seems to be pampered. For their part, the fans of in case you have soon more pictures of the animals and there is no doubt that it’s going to take a lot of photos with him.

Tags : millie bobby brown Millie Bobby Brown and the dog Millie Bobby Brown pair – Millie Bobby Brown fortune – Millie Bobby Brown instagram – Millie Bobby Brown and sexy – Millie Bobby Brown, strange things – the strangest Things Eleven strangest Things season 4