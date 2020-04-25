Millie Bobby Brown is a big fan of Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana !

While Miley Cyrus launches her talk show in the Live Instagram, she invites the actress Millie Bobby Brown. This last fact revelations !

The majority of the little girls loved to spend hours in front of the episodes of Hannah Montana. Besides, they wanted all to become the girlfriend of Hannah, as portrayed by Miley Cyrus.

And it is necessary to believe that Millie Bobby Brown was one of her biggest fans ! Yes, the stars also have idols ! In effect, the actress, 16-year-old revealed during his Live from the main question.

In effect, the daughter of Billie Raye Cyrus wants to entertain his fans during the confinement period ! Thus, the latter is launching its own talk show, broadcast Live Instagram.

Thus, Miley Cyrus receives all of the evening several guests for more than an houraired between 11: 00 and 12: 00 a.m. according to the time zone across the Atlantic. As Millie Bobby Brown !

Millie Bobby Brown looks like Miley Cyrus

It is not seen ! And yet, Millie Bobby Brown and Miley Cyrus love, love, love ! In addition, they have points in common. First, their names are similar because of the similarity in sound.

But the actress of Stranger Things, and the darling of Cody Simpson look at another point. In fact, the two young women suffer both anxiety and panic attacks.

Then, it is a funny coincidence for Millie Bobby Brown look like as much to her idol ! In effet, actress 16-year-old has always loved Hannah Montana. She was obsessed with the series !

Thus, Eleven of Stranger Things him confess his passion ! “I knew all the dance moves by heart. […] I knew that I wanted to your work “explains the teenager.

In short, the actress of 16 years wanted to “be like Hannah Montana “. Moreover, she has worked on her american accent, thanks to the sitcom american !

