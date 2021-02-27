Millie Bobby Brown is about to release cosmetics for the summer!

To the delight of her millions of fans, Millie Bobby Brown has just announced the release of her new cosmetics for the summer!

At the age of 17, Millie Bobby Brown is already at the helm of his own cosmetics company. The famous British actress unveils her product range for summer 2021!

Nothing seems to be able to stop the very big movie star. Millie Bobby Brown thus follows the shoots, but above all, the very big successes!

It must be said that the actress of only 17 years old has a lot of talent. Thus, his many fans admire him and do not hesitate to let him know.

They follow her en masse in each of her projects! And for now, there’s a hell of a lot of them. Indeed, the young star is just playing the comedy…

She also runs her own brand of beauty products! Yes, you did. Florence by Mills is a huge hit with her millions of fans.

And to the delight of all this beautiful world, Millie Bobby Brown has just unveiled his new range of cosmetics for the coming summer. Yes, I did.

In her Instagram story, we discover the new shades she proposes. Internet users then have only one haste, to get the products as soon as possible.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN UNVEILS HER NEW COSMETICS ON INSTAGRAM!

Very active on social networks, Millie Bobby Brown feeds day his various accounts of exclusive content. With it, Internet users don’t really have time to get bored.

Between fashion and beauty tips, behind-the-scenes shoots, photos of her shoots, and unpublished announcements, there’s plenty to do.

As a result, the famous actress, best known for her role in the huge hit series Stranger Things, has no less than 43 million followers on Instagram. No, you’re not dreaming!

She thus appears as one of the most popular and influential British stars of the moment. At only 17 years old, it’s a real achievement!

On the night of Thursday, February 25 to Friday, February 26, Millie Bobby Brown shared a new photo in her Instagram story. And his fans are delighted!

On her forearm, the social media star reveals the colors of her new beauty products. The new colors for summer 2021 are truly sublime!

Under the spell, fans of the very big star then once again reacted en masse to the post of their idol. They validate these cosmetics unanimously!

You’ll probably understand this, so it’s another hit for the woman who plays Sherlock Holmes’ little sister in the film Enola Holmes.