Millie Bobby Brown is angry because of the final, find out why

When Millie Bobby Brown thinks something, she does not hesitate to manifest it. Especially when it comes to his work. While it is already waiting for the result of Stranger Things, the teenager spoke about the season 3. Attention, spoilers.

Specifically on one of the final scenes. As a reminder, Joyce moved to Hawkins with his family. Because of this, it has taken Eleven with it. Given that Jim has disappeared.

During an interview It the interpreter of Eleven entrusts himself to this subject and has told: “I was angry ! I read the script and I said to myself : ‘What, how is this possible ? Why are they going off of Hawkins ?'”.

According to the actress, aged 15 years, she and her acolytes were “really against” this idea of moving. Millie Bobby Brown continues: “The brothers Duffer told us : ‘You haven’t read the episode 3 ?’ And I answered : ‘Ah, yes, it is true, because Joyce said she wanted to get away from Hawkins in this episode'”.

D’also, this scene really melts in tears. And for good reason, the starlet and her friends have actually experienced it as if they were leaving for real. But more fear than harm, the series will make its return very soon. Go patience, in the meantime, this is an opportunity to return the series to zero for comfort.

Jessica Gajderowicz