Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating the 4 years of the strangest Things !

Already 4 years that stranger Things had landed on the small screen. Millie Bobby Brown, the star of the show, makes his homage to the beginnings of the series.

Now we’re not ! In 2016, we discover the first episode of the strangest Things. 4 years later, Millie Bobby Brown pays tribute to one of the successes of Netflix. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

Odd things that continues to attract fans from all over the world. It is necessary to say that the series that launched Millie Bobby Brown it is one of the great success stories of the platform of SVod Netflix.

A victim of its fame, the series was subsequently he had 2 other seasons. This for our more great fun, as well as the fans of the 80’slove both the old and the new generations.

If we know that the season 4 is already in the pipeline, fans are waiting around the corner. About Millie Bobby Brown, the latter seems to be happy camper a leadership role in this show for the success.

Finally, for the moment, the production it seems a little stoppedthis due to the Covid-19 as well as the quarantine in the united states. That is not a problem, you will take your evil in patience.

Of your hand, the interpreter of Eleven wanted to celebrate the 4 years of the series. To do this, the young son of the star has posted a picture of the cast of the series in its entirety…

Millie Bobby Brown: the nostalgia for the beginning of the strangest Things

The children of the strangest Things have grown well, from the time that ! If is Millie Bobby Brown, the heroine of the great powers irrational. Or even this dear Dustin, played by Gaten Matarazzo !

“Happy anniversary of 4 years, I love you all “wrote Millie Bobby Brown in your post of Instagram. What warm the hearts of all his co-stars on the screen.

“Many thanks for all your support during 4 years “we can read in one of his stories, Instagram. “We can’t wait to give you more of the strangest Things “.

The publication has in any case welcomed more than 2 million people. Fans of the series who have not failed as this photo is already legendary.

