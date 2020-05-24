Millie Bobby Brown is proud of his cake on Instagram !

On Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown just posted a photo of the cake that she has prepared today ! The young woman multiplies the activities!

Millie Bobby Brown arrives to occupy his time at marvel during this pandemic ! In effect, the young woman comes to make a cake that she shared on Instagram … MCE TV tells you more !

Since the beginning of the confinement, Millie Bobby Brown has a habit of posting a few moments from his daily life through his feed or his story Instagram ! Indeed, viewers were able to learn that the actress loved gardening... But not that !

In fact, this Sunday, may 24, 2020, the beautiful blonde has filmed her beautiful cake ! The caption next was readable : “Ned Stark just died and I just take out my cake from the oven ! “

Thus, in Game Of Thrones and the pastry…. Millie Bobby Brown is not in the course of activity at this time ! And thees users are thrilled that she is sharing it all with them !

Millie Bobby Brown breaks out on the title “Stuck with u” from Justin Bieber

A few days before, Millie Bobby Brown had already shared his good mood on the social network ! Indeedactress 16-year-old had posted a video of her with a plant in the hands ! A funny video !

Thus, on the images, Millie listened to the new title of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, ” Stuck With U “ ! A publication that has brought a smile to its subscribers ! In fact, the video has been a success since it has over 4 million views !

MCE TV you have, therefore, selected a few comments to adorable that one can read under the post in question ! ” Too much cabbage Millie ! Your videos give so much, the smile ! I love this song it is my favorite ! “

“Too beautiful, as usual ! “ And we can read on the social network ! Comments that will be so fun to Millie Bobby Brown ! It will let you view the video in question below !

