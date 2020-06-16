Millie Bobby Brown is shown with extensions of blonde !

Millie Bobby Brown has made a sensation on the social networks thanks to a photo in which she looks beautiful extensions blondes.

Millie Bobby Brown is shown in a mode of a siren in the social networks. The young actress, 16 years old, has given to know sublime extensions blonde in his last post on Instagram ! MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z !

Since its debut in the world of showbizz, Millie Bobby Brown has a style of its own. In effect, the teenager has often been the buzz on social networks due to their costumes.

Often considered to be too young to use your favorite clothesstar Strange Things account well to silence the enemies and go their own way.

In fact, she did not hesitate to primp and wear high heels, as well as the tailors. In his last speech, the Unicef, Millie Bobby Brown has also talked a lot about it.

The 16-year-old was a violet jacket and a pair of glasses in the match. So singer of the decade of 2000, his gaze to the left then to be desired.

The extensions of Millie Bobby Brown are the buzz on Instagram !

While most people have not taken the trouble to comb his hair during the decade of the forties, Millie Bobby Brown has made a sensation on the social networks. In fact, the star has posted a photo of her with long mermaid hair.

Away from the hairstyle of her character in the hit series from Netflix, Millie Bobby Brown seems to want to to take advantage of his length. It is then, in his garden, that she had chosen to take the pose to reveal your new hair cut.

A very different style that seems to have appealed to their fans. In fact, they were almost 5 million “liked” the post of Millie.

True to form, the star has not forgotten his pet until the time. The standing doggy, as usual, just to the side of his girlfriend.

