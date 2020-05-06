Millie Bobby Brown is supporting the “nation’s heroes” with a donation of 15 000 £ to charities in the NHS

The star of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown, has told NHS staff to “continue the brilliant work” by making a donation of 15 000 £ to the staff in the front line of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

The british actress, 16-year-old has given 5 000 £ each to the Bournemouth Hospital Charity, the Salisbury District Hospital Stars Appeal, and to the Southampton Hospitals Charity.

The money will be used to support workers throughout the health crisis.

Brown, who lives with his family in Bournemouth for four years, said: “The workers of the NHS – and all caregivers – are an inspiration to us all and are the heroes of the nation.

“I am in awe of each of them, and I just wanted to thank those who risk their lives – in particular in the hospitals of the south coast.

“The area is very expensive for me and my family and I look forward to returning soon. Keep up the great work and stay safe. Thank you. You are all incredible. ”

The donations will go to items such as personal care kits, food and beverages, non-perishable, and access to psychologists.

Debbie Anderson, manager of the charity association of the hospital of Bournemouth, said: “We are committed to supporting the mental well-being and physical of our staff in this time, and thanks to the generous donations we have already received, we have already bought books on health and well-being, toiletries, refreshments, and white boards to communicate with patients and other staff members when they wear PPE. “

Brown is best known for having played Eleven in the drama of science-fiction Netflix Stranger Things. It will then appear in the movies Godzilla vs Kong and Enola Holmes.

