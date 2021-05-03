Millie Bobby Brown is the new Hannah Montana of her generation!

Precocious, touch everything, smart: Millie Bobby Brown knows how to do everything… But all she has, she owes it to Hannah Montana!

17 years old and already so mature: this is what all observers of Millie Bobby Brown say. Enola Holmes, Eleven… Each of her roles seems perfect for her. But the young woman worked hard, because of Hannah Montana.

HOW DO I BECOME HANNAH MONTANA IN 2020?

Because before becoming the shaved, very intelligent, and determined little girl that Stranger Things fans know as Eleven, the actress was a little girl. Already mature from the top of her 13 years, she impressed the fans … But also the directors.

Since then, Hollywood has been reaching out to Millie Bobby Brown. But during an interview, the girl finds herself confronted by her idol: Miley Cyrus. She then reveals the origin of her talent, and the origin of her entire career: Hannah Montana, the character that the singer embodied.

Indeed, from 2006, a little girl invades a lot of screens, from the United States to France: Hannah Montana. Performed by Miley Cyrus, the high school student has two lives: one, a nice teenager, during the day. And the other, with a wig, Popstar at night.

“I had a real passion for Hannah Montana,” says Millie Bobby Brown during the interview. I spent my life filming myself… And I even found a video of me, learning “Hoedown Throwdown.” »

A little girl full of dreams, so… But above all full of determination. Faced with her childhood idol, the young actress does not hesitate to show that she had only one dream: not to become an actress, but to become Hannah Montana. “I thought, ‘That’s what I want to do, it sounds nice,'”

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN: MILEY CYRUS CAN BE PROUD

“I wanted your job,” the actress told Miley Cyrus. But I didn’t know how to do it. I just wanted to “become like Hannah Montana.” A rather complicated program, because the character is purely fictional… But this fiction ended up fascinated the girl.

“And then I realized it was really a job.” A revelation very early, then, in the life of Millie Bobby Brown: she no longer wants to become Hannah Montana, she wants to become an actress. But then again, his youth remains very touching.

“I didn’t even know I could make money doing this. I was like, “I’ll do it for free, too bad.” Since then, Stranger Things, Godzilla and Enola Holmes have allowed the young actress to understand that she can make money…

But these successes have mainly enabled him to realize his dream. And to reveal a talent as impressive as precocious. Miley Cyrus can feel a certain pride. Certainly, she did not launch herself the career of Millie Bobby Brown… But she gave him great inspiration!