Millie Bobby Brown is upset by the courage of the caregivers !

Confined as many, Millie Bobby Brown shows himself appreciative of the work of the caregivers. It gives them his support on Instagram.

In the Face of the pandemic Covid-19caregivers give body and soul to get to the end. On Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown shows himself so moved by their commitment. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

For several weekswe are faced with a situation to the least particular. The Covid-19 does not seem to want to make us gifts.

Everywhere in the world, the virus is spreading and the victims are piling up. In the Face of this scourge, we must act !

In the first line, caregivers kill themselves then to the task. In spite of the working conditions at the limits of the acceptable, they are not giving up.

Very quickly, they are then become true heroes. The confined rent their engagement by applauding every evening at 20 hours.

But that’s not all ! Through the social networksinternet users also support the nursing staff.

On Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown has displayed his admiration.

Millie Bobby Brown is supporting the caregivers on Instagram !

Very active on social networks, Millie Bobby Brown is all the more so in this time of crisis.

The young actress does not abandon his fans. On Instagram, she shares her daily life and exchange with his fans.

These love it ! They are more 33 million to follow his adventure on the social network. The great class.

There is little, Millie Bobby Brown has therefore provided support to the nursing staff. In his story Instagram, she shared a picture very touching.

We see a man with a sign, on which one can read the following message. “Thank you to all the emergencies to have saved the life of my wife“.

Very moved, Millie Bobby has so response. “It warms me to the heart. Share the love and enjoy our amazing health care workers“.

