Millie Bobby Brown is working on an album !

According to several rumors, it seems that Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) launches out in the music. She would work on an album !

Since that his career has explained time as Eleven in Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown goes the projects. Rumors even say that she is in the process of work on a new album in full quarantine.

Since the containment has seen the light of day, Millie Bobby Brown is very present on the social networks. It has not hesitated to use his fame to ask his fans to do donations against the covid 19.

The beautiful blonde has she even made a gift of $ 15,000 for the NHS Heroes Appeal. When she isn’t using her fame for great causes, Millie Bobby Brown lives his life. During the confinement she has decided to get to TikTok.

But according to several rumors, it seems that she has been wanting to launch a musical career. In fact, this Sunday, may 10, a rumor has been entrusted by the newspaper The Sun that she was working on the release of his first album.

Millie Bobby Brown speaks out on her childhood under the eye of cameras

The source explained about Millie Bobby Brown : “This free time has allowed him to gather tracks to be serious enough to present themselves to labels. Now it is her decision who she wants to engage,” .

Remains to be seen whether the actress of Stranger Things se will really or not in the music. In the meantime, she also confided that thanks to the eye of the cameras, she had been able to see them grow up. She had revealed to Harper’s Magazine : ” I am very lucky that my childhood could be captured by the cameras “ .

The young woman had also added : “Even my first kiss was in front of the camera. It will always be my first kiss. And my children will be able to see it when they will be more great” . A nice message that did not fail to thrill its fans.

