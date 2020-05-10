Millie Bobby Brown joined the cast of The Eternals

The actress of Stranger Things is going to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

It is one of the major expectations of the Comic-Con 2019 which will be held in San Diego from July 18 to 21 : the formalization of future projects from Marvel. Some of the expectations of the fans, one can mention the spin-off on the Black Widow or the third and long awaited installment of Guardians of the Galaxy. Side news : Shang-Chifirst Marvel with an actor of asian ancestry in the title role, as well as The Eternals.

The… what ? The Eternalsa comics little known by us (in addition to the fanboys). A story of beings as quasi-divine manipulation of cosmic powers to protect the Earth from evil forces. It is a turning point for Marvel, a crucial step in phase IV of the MCU : replace in the hearts of the fans with the team (and familiar faces) Avengers.

Variety reveals that Millie Bobby Brown, darling of geeks thanks to Stranger Thingswould be cast in this new franchise. A tactical choice, especially when we know the impact that has had the series on Netflix, as well as his character, Eleven, in the pop-culture of the years post-2010. The occasion to gather the fan base the show and the comic book fans. Come join the young actress : Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden (ex-Game of Thrones) and Dong-seok Ma (the juggernaut Last train to Busan). Some rumors speak also of Salma Hayek but nothing is sure for the moment about his / her participation in the film. That Millie is reassured : there is no Démogorgon in the MCU.

