Millie Bobby Brown launches a new collection of jewelry !

Millie Bobby Brown has become a sensation thanks to his last post Instagram. The girl has announced the launch of their jewelry collection.

Good news for fans of Millie Bobby Brown ! The girl who comes to announce the arrival ofa jewellery collection created in collaboration with Pandora ! MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z !

Only 16 years of age, Millie Bobby Brown, already seems to have many projects in mind. In fact, the young woman went to film productions.

And since she has shown her talent as an actress in the series of Netflix, Strangest Things. So, after having played in the blockbuster Godzilla in the year 2019, will be the poster of the next film, Harry Bradbeer.

Well, yes ! Millie Bobby Brown is leaving his character from Eleven to step into the shoes of Enola Holmesthe sister of the great detective, Sherlock.

But outside of the movie, the teenager was chained to the associations. Lately, he had even his own collection of glasses created with the brand Vogue.

And to the delight of her fans, the actress presents today a completely new project. In fact, is revealed in this moment a collab with Pandora !

Millie Bobby Brown creates jewelry with Pandora !

Therefore, it is through a post on Instagram that Millie Bobby Brown announced the big news. “Happy to announce that the 2 of July, I launch my new series of jewelry of Pandora Pandora Me ! “

“A new range of bracelets, pendants and earrings collection to celebrate what makes you, you. ” This is the way in which the young woman was the presentation of his new project !

In images posted online showed a couple of pieces. Between stars, fruit, and flamingosthe collection seems perfect for summer.

In fact, the fans may be won over by the small charms. In any case, one thing is certain, it is that Millie Bobby Brown seems to be more happy never share this collab on the social networks ! Appointment on the 2nd of July !

