Millie Bobby Brown live in order to imagine the world of tomorrow!!!

Very invested, Millie Bobby Brown is committed to working with the secretariat-general of the united nations to re-invent the world of tomorrow, post-Covid 19.

Strong of its notoriety, Millie Bobby Brown did not hesitate to give voice to them. The actress, 16, is preparing for the biggest lesson in the world live next to the secretariat-general of the united nations. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z !

do to reinvent the world of tomorrow ? This is the question that will respond to the young people of today.

Well, yes ! The biggest lesson in the world live here a couple of hours. It is the approach !

The sides of UNICEF and UNESCOyoung focuses on several themes, including health, education, but what is more important, the future.

The last in the face of many experts, in the course of a structured exchange of information. The purpose of this ? The rethinking of the world post-Covid 19.

Therefore, a very famous actressthe representative of the youth, will be while in the debate. You will understand, therefore, it is of Millie Bobby Brown.

From the top of your 16 yearsthe british actress has to do to advance things.

Millie Bobby Brown is committed to and think about the world post-Covid 19 !

There is little, Millie Bobby Brown has teasé the biggest lesson of the world in Instagram. The actress seems to be ready to ensure the show !

Along with many of the actors, she is going to imagine, then the world of tomorrow. “Together, we are reinventing our world post-covid 19 ! “.

“Join you and me, Henrietta, the executive Director of UNICEF, and other special guests for the ‘Largest of the world of the Living Lesson‘morning, June 16, 11am “.

“We’re going to discuss the way in which the voice of young people must be at the heart of the program of each country.”

Fans Millie Bobby Brown seems to just as eager as his idol. Were, then, answered in mass in his last post.

Millie to make things happen. Go to 11h !

View this message in Instagram

Tags : millie bobby brown Millie Bobby Brown 2020 – Millie Bobby Brown news – Millie Bobby Brown covid-19 – Millie Bobby Brown instagram – Millie Bobby Brown live – Millie Bobby Brown wll