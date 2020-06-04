Millie Bobby Brown made an appeal for donations on Instagram !

On his account Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown, has just published a lovely message calling for donations to fight against racism

Not a day goes by without a star allow me to share his anger following the murder of George Floyd. The black man killed by a police officer of Minneapolis has moved the whole world and triggered a wave of anger on the planet. Some, like Millie Bobby Brown, have decided to launch an appeal for donations for the fight against racism.

The actress Stranger Things has already shown in what camp it was. Like a good number of people, she supports the movement Black Lives Matter and the events that take place in this very moment.

However, Millie Bobby Brown does not endorse violence. This is why, she wanted to throw out an idea far more pacifist.

The idea in question, in addition to being non-violent, could much be used, and think about the future. In fact, the young woman has just launched, as we used to know, an appeal for donations to try to combat the scourge that is racism.

It is on his account Instagram, that Millie Bobby Brown was his idea. An idea accompanied by a long text that will make them aware a good number of people, we hope.

The appeal for donations of Millie Bobby Brown

“if you don’t know how to respond, listen. If you don’t know what to read, do some research. Or if you don’t know what to do, make a donation. “Not sure” becomes “not my problem” it is not enough to be “not sure” when racism takes lives “.

Here is the text that partagait Millie Bobby Brown on his account Instagram. No need to be a scientist to understand it refers to the death of George Floyd. Everyone knows that it is not, unfortunately, the first murder racist committed by the forces of law and order.

That is why, the whole world wants a change of mentality and to stop this. In spite of everything, it is a battle that dates back to several years and it would seem that the evolution of the situation has been stagnating for some time.

We don’t want to show pessimistic but it will take much more than an appeal for donations of Millie Bobby Brown to make things happen. While her initiative is entirely laudable.

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown) the June 3, 2020 at 2 :56 am PDT

