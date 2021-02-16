Millie Bobby Brown makes a nice statement to his co-star Noah Schnapp!

This Sunday, February 14 via her Instagram story, Millie Bobby Brown sent an adorable message to her on-screen partner Noah Schnapp!

Yesterday, Millie Bobby Brown shared some images of the 2020 SAG Awards ceremony on the Web. The star also took the opportunity to post a short message to his friend Noah Schnapp.

To date, Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most followed stars on social media. On a daily basis, the star loves to interact with her followers on Instagram.

It can also boast an incredible community with 42 million subscribers. Class!

And her fans are always on the lookout when the actress publishes something. Very often, the teenager is unanimous with her multiple publications.

As a true fashionista, Millie Bobby Brown always puts her admirers in full view. The actress knows what suits her, and she rarely makes fashion faux pas.

While the star often wears sophisticated outfits on the red carpet, she also wears casual outfits. While her sartorial choices can sometimes intrigue journalists, she assumes everything she wears!

“I’m not going to try to look like a 25-year-old,” Millie Bobby Brown told Onlinefocus Swiss. Diamonds and pearls are not my things.”

At least on Sunday, February 14, the teenager seemed in a nostalgic mood. On the Web, she shared videos of herself at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2020.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN AND NOAH SCHNAPP PUT ON A SHOW AT THE 2020 SAGS!

That evening, a parterre of stars made the trip to attend the event. And some of the actors from the series “Stranger Things” were also part of the game!

To mark the occasion, Millie Bobby Brown had bet on a pretty Louis Vuitton outfit that caught everyone’s eye. According to Elle, it took more than “125 hours of work” and “7 meters of tulle” to make it!

On the red carpet, the star also appeared ultra-complicit with her on-screen partner Noah Schnapp. It is also their duet and their complicity that the actress wanted to put in the spotlight yesterday.

“I love you,” Millie Bobby Brown wrote to her sidekick. And in her post, she didn’t fail to tag it.

Apart from the film sets, the two stars are extremely close. On the Web, they love making nice statements.

In addition, the two comedians have already shot YouTube videos together. So much so that for a time, their fans thought they were in a relationship.

But the latest news is that it is not! Case to follow you are told.