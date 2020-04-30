Millie Bobby Brown – News, photos, videos, biography…

Millie Bobby Brown is a british actress born on the 19 February 2004 in Marbella, Spain.

A childhood on the roads

His parents, Robert and Kelly, settled in 2003 in Marbella, where they hold a restaurant, with their first two children, Paige and Charlie (born in 1997). Little Millie, the third in a family of four (Ava will follow in 2012), was born and raised for four years in the seaside resort of the Costa del Sol. The family moved again, this time to Bournemouth, in the south of England. A primary school Pokesdown Community, Millie makes the acquaintance of Gemma Hill, his teacher, who would become some time later his teacher at home. In 2011, Millie moved for the third time in his short life. This time, it is from the other side of the Atlantic, in Florida, that his parents decide to put their suitcases. In Orlando, they opened a business of tooth whitening. It was then that his father, aware of the predispositions of his daughter, decides to enroll in a school multi-disciplinary where the girl studied drama, dance and singing. Millie participates in many performances at school and ends up being spotted by an agent. It manages then to convince her parents to move to Los Angeles in order to launch the acting career of the girl, then aged only 9 years. From this period, she leaves the scheme normal school to be educated at home by Gemma Hill.

Child star

Three months after his arrival in Los Angeles, Millie was engaged by ABC Studios to play the character of Alice (in wonderland) in the series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. The first episode is broadcast on October 13, 2013 – a driver entitled Down the Rabbit Hole. The success is not with go and the series is seen to be cancelled at the end of the first season.

February 24, 2014, BBC America is committed to play in the series Intruders. His performance is particularly notable, which does not, however, prevent the series to be cancelled at the end of the first season, once again… In 2015, it makes a few small appearances in Modern Family and Grey’s Anatomy. Despite everything, the family gets deeper into debt and is forced to return to Bournemouth.

August 20, 2015, Millie receives a call informing her that she was chosen to play the role of Eleven (Eleven) in the series Netflix Stranger Things. The success was immediate and this time, the series, a genuine phenomenon for the young audience as to those to which its codes of pop culture in the 1980s-1990s talk about, is renewed for several seasons. Millie becomes the favorite character of the public but also the critics, who praise his remarkable interpretation. As well, the girl is finally beginning to gain notoriety and made the rounds of tv shows, a guest of the talk shows headlights The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon or The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In 2017, she finds her character, Eleven, for the 2nd season Stranger Things. Then in 2019, it returns with all of its partners become friends for the 3rd season of the series now worship. The same year, her career took a new turn when she appears for the first time at the cinema by endorsing one of the main roles of the film Godzilla: King of Monsters.

In 2019, she is a muse Converse and Pandora.

Star engaged

In August 2016, the young woman participates in the awareness campaign on the disorder of post-traumatic stress by taking on the challenge “22 Push-Up Challenge”, launched by the actor Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad).

On December 12, 2016, it coprésente the evening commemorating the 70th anniversary of the united Nations Fund for childhood, united Nations headquarters, in New York.

In march 2017, it is the ambassador of an online fundraising aimed to raise the sum of 80,000 pounds for a four-year-old suffering from a brain tumour.

May 7, 2017, during the 26th ceremony of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, it wears two pins : the blue ribbon of the american Union for civil liberties, as well as the ampersand blue skies of the Alliance of gay and lesbian against defamation. On the 17th of July following, she created the Twitter account @millieStopsHate to combat the harassment.

Privacy

What we tend to forget with such success, it is that Millie, at the time it becomes a world star, is still only a child. In 2019, aged only 15 years, it is especially close to the interpreter of the Will in Stranger ThingsNoah Schnapp. The two teenagers see themselves, each as best friends.

Millie is also very close to Dacre Montgomery, the interpreter, Billy, and Sadie Sink, the interpreter of Max.

From October 2017 to July 2018, it saw its first love story known to the public with the american singer Jacob Sartorius. It is July 31st it announced via a post Instagram that their relationship has come to an end, but the two young men remain friends.

From march, 2019, rumors lend him a relationship with the young Romeo Beckham, son of David Beckham.