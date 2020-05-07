Millie Bobby Brown, Nina Dobrev and Jaden Smith at the exhibition Louis Vuitton X

The most famous monochrome fashion is decked out in pink, Thursday night, in Los Angeles. In front of this wall, Louis Vuitton, celebrities have taken the pose to attend the launch of the exhibition Louis Vuitton X. Miranda Kerr pregnant with her third child, was sublime in her little black dress, not far from her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, actress Millie Bobby Brown, who will soon be the poster for season 3 of ” Stranger Things “, or even Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith, who sported for the occasion a pink colour.

This exhibition brings to light all the collaborations of the house of Vuitton with artists, and takes place in Los Angeles until mid-September.

Check out the images of the vernissage.