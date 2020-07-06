Millie Bobby Brown not wanted to read the letter of the Hopper in the strangest Things !

On the occasion of an interview with Netflix, the actress Millie Bobby Brown said that he had soon read the letter of the Hopper at the strangest Things.

Millie Bobby Brown is quickly becoming a star for the role of Eleven in the series of the strangest Things. Recently, the young man made a confession that stunned his fans…

Users waiting with great haste to discover the season 4 of the strangest Things. And one can easily understand.

In effect, the interpreter of Steve, Joe Keery announced that the season will be very dark. “It’s going to be much more terrifying than the previous years because the last season was already pretty dark “, has entrusted to the Mediacritik.

So, what can we expect ? What will be the destiny of the Eleven, and to his friends ? Response sooner than expected, because the shooting resumed in Georgia !

In the meantime, to discover the image, Millie Bobby Brown is ready to play a game of questions/answers around the event of the series of Netflix. The opportunity for internet users make interesting discoveries.

Recently, the actress is back in one of the memorable scenes of the series. Where David Harbour aka Jim Hopper leaves a letter to his daughter, of Eleven…

Millie Bobby Brown made the revelations about the letter left by the Hopper

Millie Bobby Brown, has told to journalists, having refused to read or listen to the speech of the Hopper before the shootings. The reason for this ? The film of his reaction on hot, without being previously prepared.

She has confessed : “I did not want to read this speech. I don’t want to hear it. I do not want to repeat. I just wanted to turn a camera on me, and I could see how I would react.”

The surprise effect has been created. The young woman delivered a performance dazzling, emotionally.

It is necessary to say thatEleven and the Hopper, therefore, has a very strong relationship in the series. Very reserved about his feelings and the love that he bears to his adopted daughter, he decided to just transcribe on the paper.

The young woman was, therefore, added : “So it was really the raw emotion, because David and I are very close. It is really a great person. I think that’s something that I admire about David is how much he respects girls and women.”

About, that, one, one so glad the main party. Bravo Millie Bobby Brown !

