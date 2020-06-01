Millie Bobby Brown, of Stranger Things, could be part of the film world Marvel

The star of Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown could soon be part of the film world Marvel, according to an article Variety.

Columnist Matt Donnelly explained in Variety that the next conference of Marvel, at the Comiccon in San Diego, would be very relevant for fans of the MCU.

After all, the film Avengers: Endgame that marked the end of an important chapter. So, what can we expect for the future?

According to Donnelly, Kevin Feige, of Marvel Studios, is preparing the unveiling of a new franchise to the big screen for the conference in July.

The Eternals should showcase Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiana and the star of Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown.

Another rumor has it that Donnie Yen would play in Shang-Chianother project Marvel.

Rumors have been circulating for a few weeks, then Comicbook.com decided to call friendly Feige about it.

“Two good actors who would be interesting to see in the MCU”, he replied. “But, there is nothing specific. Nothing to say about it.”

But this interview took place in June, while the chronic where Donnelly mentions The Eternals was released on 10 July.

Has there been a first?

One thing is certain, the conference of Marvel Studios at Comiccon in San Diego may be full of surprises!