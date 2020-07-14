Millie Bobby Brown pays tribute to actress Naya Rivera !

In social networks, Millie Bobby Brown, you have to pay a vibrant tribute to Naya Rivera, whose body was recovered yesterday.

It is a tragedy that upset Millie Bobby Brown. After days of research, the body of Naya Rivera were found lifeless yesterday, at the height of lake Piru.

The wait is over for the family of the actress Naya Rivera. From the 8th of July last, the young woman was reported missing.

After five days of searching, the local authorities have found the body of Naya Rivera. She died, therefore, at the age of 33 years, leaving behind a 4 year-old son.

In social networks, the actors of Glee were willing to make him a vibrant tribute. In the first place, it was Jane Lynch, who has left to speak to his heart.

The one that was the interpretation of Sue Sylvester she wrote this : “Rest soft, Naya. What a force they were. Love and peace to your family “before sharing videos of Naya Rivera.

The actor Kevin McHale was also held to pay tribute to him on Twitter. “My Naya, my Snixxx, my bee. I just can’t imagine this world without you “, he wrote.

Millie Bobby Brown pays tribute to Naya Rivera, found dead

Saddened by the news, Millie Bobby Brown also wanted to pay homage to him. So she took his account of Instagram.

Millie Bobby Brown could not stop to pay tribute to the actress Naya Rivera in social networks. For this, she has repartagé the photo of the account of Instagram.

In the picture, it is written : “In memory of our beloved Naya Rivera “. When you tap the image, this last returns us, therefore to the account of Instagram of a friend of the star.

The latter thus writes : “RIP to my friend Naya (Santa in Glee, note of the editor) you are and always will be a super star and now shines more beautiful. Your work will be, therefore, he shall live for ever “. A tender message is “liked” more than 15,000 times.

Tags : millie bobby brown Millie Bobby Brown News – Millie Bobby Brown Acutalité – Millie Bobby Brown tribute – Millie Bobby Brown instagram – Millie Bobby Brown message – Millie Bobby Brown and Naya Rivera