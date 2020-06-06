After the death of George Floyd, several stars also paid tribute to Breonna Taylor. This is the case of Millie Bobby Brown.

When George Floyd died on Monday, May 25, many people cried injustice on social media. Millie Bobby Brown hailed her memory. Then she paid tribute to Breonna Taylor. MCE TV tells you all about it!

George Floyd is dead! Today, his death is categorized as murder. The culprits? Four police officers, one of whom kept his knee on his neck.

The goal? Prevent him from breathing despite warnings from passers-by. But also and above all, despite the last poignant words spoken by the 46-year-old African American.

“I’m not breathing anymore, I’m suffocating …”. The video broadcast lives on Facebook Live by a passerby, therefore, toured social networks.

And it has also marked the whole world. And for good reason! In addition to shocking internet users, it, therefore, showed that police violence was still as present in 2020.

This is the reason why several demonstrators joined to shout “no” to the injustice. And “yes” to change! “Yes” to the arrest of the four police officers!

Millie Bobby Brown pays tribute to Breonna Taylor, killed by police!

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN: THE FIGHT CONTINUES!

Several stars have also joined this fight. Omar Sy is the perfect example. His speech moved the world. But he is not the only one!

Cardi B, Emily Ratajkowski, Sophia Bush… Or even Millie Bobby Brown! Besides, the latter also decided to pay tribute to Breonna Taylor.

Eh yes! Remember this African-American woman, who died at the age of 26 because of police violence. As a reminder, after launching a search of her home, she received eight bullets from the police.

Millie Bobby Brown, therefore, shared photos of her on her Instagram account to salute her memory. The poor woman was also a victim of racism.

Millie Bobby Brown is therefore very involved in this fight. For the past few days, she has been constantly sharing publications against injustice.