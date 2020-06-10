Millie Bobby Brown pays tribute to Breonna Taylor !

After the death of George Floyd, several stars have also paid tribute to Breonna Taylor. This is the case of Millie Bobby Brown.

When George Floyd died Monday, May 25, many people have cried out to the injustice on social networks. Millie Bobby Brown has welcomed his memory. Then she has made a tribute to Breonna Taylor. MCE TV you tells everything in detail!

George Floyd died! Today, his death is categorized as a murder. The wrongdoers? Four police officers including one who kept his knee on her neck.

The goal? Prevent breathing in spite of the warnings of the passersby. But also, and especially, despite the last poignant words spoken by the Afro-American 46-year-old.

“I cannot breathe, I suffocate… “. The video streamed live on Facebook Live by a bandwidth has, therefore, made the rounds of social networks.

And it also marked the world. And for good reason! In addition to having shocked the internet users, so it has shown that the police violence was still present in 2020.

This is the reason why several protesters have united to shout ” no ” to injustice. And ” yes ” to change! “Yes” to the arrest of four police officers!

Millie Bobby Brown : The fight continues !

Several stars have also joined this fight. Omar Sy is the perfect example. Her speech moved the world. But it is not the only one !

Cardi B, Emily Ratajkowski, Sophia Bush… Or even Millie Bobby Brown ! This also decided to make a tribute to Breonna Taylor.

Well, yes ! Remember this african-american woman, died at the age of 26 years because of the police violence. As a reminder, after launching a search of her home, she has received eight bullets by the police.

Millie Bobby Brown has shared photos of her on his account Instagram to pay homage to his memory. The poor woman has also been a victim of racism.

Millie Bobby Brown is therefore very committed in this fight. For a few days, it never ceases to share of publications against injustice.