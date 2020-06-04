Millie Bobby Brown pays tribute upsetting to George Floyd !

Millie Bobby Brown has decided to make a nice tribute to George Floyd, this african-american killed by police on Monday 25 may.

Since the death of George Floyd, several celebrities are mobilized on social networks. This is the case of actress Millie Bobby Brown. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

Monday, may 25, Derek Chauvin has killed George Floyd. The police officer prevented him from breathing for long minutes while bringing up his knee on the neck of the deceased.

The other police officers have turned a deaf ear in spite of the warnings of the passersby. The last words of George Floyd, therefore, were filmed live on Facebook live by a bandwidth :

“I cannot breathe, I suffocate, stop… “ The poignant words which have been ignored by the forces of law and order. This video has been around the world.

And it was then shown that racism and police violence are still relevant. A drama in 2020 ! Several stars have, therefore, cried out at the injustice.

Like Cardi B, Eminem, Bella Hadid, Sophia Bush. Or Millie Bobby Brown. This has made a strong gesture to pay tribute to George Floyd !

Millie Bobby Brown : His symbolic gesture

Well, yes ! Millie Bobby Brown has followed a movement qiu has paid tribute to George Floyd on 3 June to 21 hours. For this, it was therefore necessary to do an act very important.

The one of pointing a flashlight towards the sky. And this, for 8 minutes, and 46 seconds. You will have understood, then this is the time during which the african-american has tried to survive with a knee on his neck.

As Millie Bobby Brown, many of the people of Los Angeles have participated in this tribute, rich in emotion. Because the light in the black is the symbol of hope.

The hope that racism comes to an end, and that police abuses never happen again. The hope that thousands of people come together in peace, in order to say ” yes ” to change.

