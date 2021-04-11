Millie Bobby Brown prevents David Harbour from spoiling Stranger Things on Instagram!

Millie Bobby Brown avoided the worst and didn’t hesitate to put David Harbour back in place. It prevented the actor from spoiling season 4 of Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown to the rescue! The 17-year-old prevented David Harbour from making a huge mistake on social media during a live post on Instagram.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN AVOIDS THE WORST

Millie Bobby Brown has helped to avoid a big stupidity! Indeed, while David Harbour was live on Insta, the actor almost made a blunder.

Eleven’s adoptive dad was well and truly about to make revelations about Stranger Things. A mistake that could have been blamed on her by the producers of the series.

Remember, Tom Holland had already made this kind of gaffe by spoiling the movie Avengers Endgame before its release. A beautiful stupidity that had earned her punishment from Marvel.

Yes, I did. The Spiderman performer was then not allowed to read the script in advance! Fortunately, David Harbour was fortunate to rely on Millie Bobby Brown to stop her from committing the same blunder.

While talking about season 4 of Netflix’s hit series, the young woman quickly interrupted her. If this new adventure were to happen last year, the release of this one will have finally been postponed.

The cause? Again and again, the health crisis linked to the covid. At this time, no new date has been announced. But don’t panic! Filming has indeed resumed.

And filming necessarily means new revelations. Fans are constantly searching for news and updates to the series in order to find clues about the future of Eleven and her friends.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN PUTS DAVID HARBOUR BACK IN PLACE

While no news seems to have leaked at the moment, Jim Hopper’s performer doesn’t seem to want to keep the secrets of season 4.

On Wednesday, April 7, Millie’s adoptive father Bobby Brown took over social media to chat with her fans. In a sheriff’s suit and with fake blood, she caused a sensation.

as she was about to give more details about the reasons for her attire, the young woman quickly intervened. “What are you doing? Stop with this Live and go back to work! »

Yes, I did. Young Millie Bobby Brown was able to put the 46-year-old actor back in place. “Oh no, I’m getting fired,” Harbour added.

A fun situation that will then have made fans of the series react. If the star has not revealed any clues to the oral, she will nevertheless give some indications.

Indeed, her makeup seems to allude to a difficult time for Hopper in the next episodes. By the end of season 3, he was dead.

However, the trailer for season 4 of Stranger Things had revealed that the character is still alive, albeit in a very difficult position. At first glance, Hopper is currently imprisoned in Russia where she is about to face many dangers.