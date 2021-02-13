Millie Bobby Brown proud to celebrate “Galentine’s Day” with friends!

Millie Bobby Brown can’t wait to celebrate Galentine’s Day with her friends! We’ll give you more details.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown is proud to celebrate Galentine’s Day this year!

Galentine’s Day? Keiko? We made no mistake in wanting to write Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day does exist.

You can imagine that this concept is the opposite of Valentine’s Day! Well, not quite done.

Galentine’s Day takes place one day before the Feast of Love, on February 13. And instead of celebrating the love we have for our partner, this day celebrates friendship and solidarity between girls! Yes, I did.

It is also in the series Parks and Recreation that the public discovers the existence of this day that celebrates friendship. So this concept is straight out of our small screens!

And as is often the case, the popularity of a series can create real changes in our lives. Unsurprisingly. So, instead of moaning on the 14th by remembering his single status, we celebrate friendship a day before with her best friends.

On Galentine’s Day, we find the word Gal, which is a generalized term for girls. Hence this transformation from Valentine’s Day to Galentine’s Day!

Today there are true followers of this new concept coming straight from the United States. We think of the young actress Millie Bobby Brown!

Besides, we know that the latter will not celebrate Valentine’s Day! On Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown even promotes Galentine’s Day. We’re telling you more.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN A FOLLOWER OF GALENTINE’S DAY!

So the pretty actress decided to celebrate Galentine’s Day this year. Yes, I did. On her Instagram account, Millie Bobby Brown proudly shares it with her many followers.

She also teamed up with the jewelry brand Pandora to promote this special day. But it is also a collaboration with Vogue magazine!

A true icon of her generation, the pretty actress advocates friendship, and solidarity between women. Yes, I did. “To spread more love and kindness today, tomorrow and every day.” can be read in the caption of his Instagram post.

The video posted on the social network features Millie Bobby Brown talking with her friend Larsen Thompson. The two young women discuss Galentine’s Day. Then decide to open their gifts! We then discover adorable jewels.

“I celebrate friendship with my friends,” says the young woman. The publication of the young actress has also pleased her fans! Yes, I do.

Indeed, the video garners more than a million views in a few hours! Yes, I do. The pretty actress will also receive a lot of messages of love and support in the comments. Suffice to say that Galentine’s Day is going to be very successful this year! Unsurprisingly.

What about you, Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day? Or better yet, both, perhaps?