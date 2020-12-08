MILLIE BOBBY BROWN RELEASED THE DEFINITIVE PHOTO SHOOT “INSTAGRAM VS. REALITY”

When you’re a famous actress like Millie Bobby Brown, every day is filled with photoshoots with perfect hair, makeup, and outfits thanks to the work of her glam squad, right? Well … maybe not every day.

The 16-year-old actress recalled her with a funny post “Instagram vs. Reality”, where she showed that among all the designer clothes and glam sessions, she is obviously still a real person!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown)

Millie has in fact decided to publish a photo album to show the difference between herself on Instagram and herself in real life. The caption is perfect:

” I love to see me from your pov “, ” I love to see me from your point of view “, a verse from Ariana Grande’s new song “pov”.

In half of the photos, the actress is in full glamor: pink glitter eyeshadow, peach cheeks and lips, updo hair, flashy rhinestone sunglasses, and a pink velvet top – the kind of photo you’d definitely post on IG to rack up. Like.

However, among the selfies, she posted more real moments, where she is lying in bed without makeup or with heart-shaped pimple patches on her face. Both photos have that kind of “oops, I opened the front camera by mistake” angle.

Both versions of MBB are fabulous and we love how much the honesty of her post makes us laugh, why aren’t we all like that? We all have the “Instagram-friendly” version of ourselves and the “real” one – Millie just made the “IG vs. Reality” example even more fun.