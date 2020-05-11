Millie Bobby Brown reveals a secret filming !

In a few weeks, season 3 of Stranger Things will happen. Millie Bobby Brown has unveiled a secret filming on Eleven.

The season 3 of Stranger Things will soon arrive on Netflix. Millie Bobby Brown has explained how Eleven was to bleed when she uses her powers ! Beware, the article contains spoilers !

At the beginning of Stranger Things, Dustin and his friends have made the acquaintance of Eleven. The girl was experienced and she had incredible powers. Since the first season, Eleven has grown well and it will be a teenager in season 3. The young woman will share her life mage and try to kill a monster. And then, she will live also his first love story.

Often, Eleven starts to bleed from the nose when she uses her powers. The young woman loses a lot of energy every time and it puts himself in danger. Millie Bobby Brown, the interpreter of Eleven has explained how she managed to bleed on command. In reality, the woman had adopted a little stratagem rather effective to shoot the scenes. The actress of 15 years has entrusted use fake blood and they mix with the syrup corn.

Stranger Things : Eleven turns of the syrup corn in the nose !

Millie Bobby Brown concocts a mixture specific for bleeding from the nose when Eleven uses its powers. In fact, she puts fake blood with syrup corn and it press this mixture in the nose just before the camera starts to turn.

“It is the place and once you feel it, I lower my head and I say :” Ok guys, ready ? Turn the camera and action’, And then, we wait “ Explained the actress in The Late Late Show.

You can imagine that this must not be very nice to have fake blood with syrup stuck in the nostrils. However, this seems to work well and the effect seems to be rather successful. In fact, in the episodes, Eleven really has the impression of bleeding for real !

The season 3 of Stranger Things happen the 4 next July in the United States

