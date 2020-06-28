Millie Bobby Brown reveals her beauty routine in this video !

Millie Bobby Brown is very influential on Instagram. The young woman has revealed her beauty routine for the summer with his brand of cosmetics.

Millie Bobby Brown is a big success in the series of the strangest Things. The actress has revealed her beauty routine to your cosmetics brand.

A couple of years ago, Millie Bobby Brown has become known for playing in the series of the strangest Things. The star is placed on the skin of Eleven, a young girl that has a lot of power. He made a large cardboard box in the series and everyone is willing to find out.

For many, the shooting of season 4 of Strange that Things are broken and no one knows when it will resume. So, the actress must leave her character to the side and focuses on your brand.

In fact, Millie Bobby Brown has created a true empire in the last years. In addition to playing in the series, she has created a cosmetics brand : Florence By the Mills. Therefore, it offers treatments for teens that are vegan and cruelty-free.

The actress seems to have launched new products for the summer. Therefore, the star has decided to make a video and to reveal your beauty routine for the summer season.

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her beauty routine for the summer !

With more than 33 million followers on Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown is very influential, and she knows how to highlight your brand. So, on Saturday, June 27, the young girl posted a video on your beauty routine. With her long blonde hair and she is very beautiful.

In the video, the actress of the strangest Things reveals all the steps of your routine. So, it is started by the application of your creams of Florence By the Mills in order to hydrate the skin as soon as the alarm clock. ” Hydration, which is really what I need right now “she said.

Therefore, Millie Bobby Brown is transformed into influenceuse beauty, and she is doing quite well. After you have hydrated all over his face, the star goes to the eyes and lips. Have all your cosmetics and it seems to me quite convincing.

In any case, fans of the actress have enjoyed your video. They are happy to listen to your voice and Millie seems to be in full form. ” She is too adorable “said a fan. ” You light up my day “said another fan. Others have a good laugh discovering your introduction failed.

View this post on Instagram A publication shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown) the June 27, 2020 at 9 :01 am PDT

