Millie Bobby Brown reveals her colourful collaboration with Converse!

On her Instagram account, Millie Bobby Brown shared a video where she unveiled her new collaboration with the Converse brand!

A few days ago, Millie Bobby Brown announced a big news to his fans. She said she was working with the Converse brand. And the least we can say is that she appeared beautiful to promote.

Millie Bobby Brown posed in a very pretty long patterned dress. She also opted for a pretty purple short jacket. The pretty blonde also chose beautiful converses that she made with a designer.

On millie’s converses Bobby Brown can see two hands crossing each other. His fans have clearly validated his shoes. It must be said that they brought a lot of style to her spring outfit.

With her hair in the wind, the young woman was very classy in the wild. And the least we can say is that it did not fail to seduce its subscribers. The beauty really made a sensation on the Web.

In the caption of her Instagram video, the Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actress also wrote: “Super excited to announce my third collection with Converse. Designed in a peddle with @Converse All Star and illustrator Pauline.

Millie Bobby Brown added: “This collection celebrates women’s empowerment. Self-expression and progress and I can’t wait for you to see it! » . She also gave the release date.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN: FANS CAN’T WAIT TO DISCOVER HIS CONVERSES

Millie Bobby Brown also confessed: “It will be launched on Monday, March 15 at 10:00 am on Converse.com – stay tuned!” With her video, she has garnered more than 4.7 million views from fans.

In the comments, they did not hesitate to congratulate Millie Bobby Brown on this new project. But that’s not all. They said they were really looking forward to discovering this 3rd collection in a collab’ with Converse.

Relatives of the actress wrote: “Well done Millie! Keep shining. “I’m literally so excited and proud! but also “You are so beautiful, we love you so much.” We’re very proud of you. You’re our whole thing.”

Many compliments that are sure to please Millie Bobby Brown. It must be said that she can always count on the love and support of her fans on social networks.

It will still take a few hours before discovering this new collection. One thing is for sure, her fans are really looking forward to discovering her. The pretty blonde is always very invested in her projects.

As a reminder, Millie Bobby Brown is also at the head of a beauty brand. She is also unanimous with her fans with her products. They, therefore, think that she has put the package for Converse. Case to follow!