Millie Bobby Brown reveals her Sunday routine Florence by Mills!

At the helm of her own beauty products company, Millie Bobby Brown is the delight of her millions of fans. The famous British actress reveals her Sunday routine Florence by Mills on Instagram!

Between behind scenes of filming, fashion and beauty tips, photos of her shoots, and unpublished announcements, there is plenty to do.

As a result, the 17-year-old actress has nearly 43 million followers on Instagram, one of her favorite platforms.

On Monday, February 22, Millie Bobby Brown reoffended on the social network. And his fans are delighted! The young star unveils her Sunday routine Florence by Mills.

No, you’re not dreaming! We then see her with her weekend outfit presenting and trying out her favorite products. She seems to be having a lot of fun!

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN HAS FUN WITH HER FLORENCE BY MILLS PRODUCTS!

Notably famous for her role in the huge hit series Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown then appears as one of the most popular actresses of the moment.

She follows the shoots, but above all, the real boxes. The latest: Enola Holmes. In this film directed by Harry Bradbeer, the British actress plays the little sister of Sherlock Holmes, the most famous detective in history. Great class!

But that’s not all, Millie Bobby Brown also appears as a real businesswoman. Yes, you did.

The girl is already the head of her own cosmetics company! As you probably know, this is the Florence by Mills brand.

And the latter met with great success with its audience. It must be believed that fans of the star love the products she offers.

They then rejoiced to discover the Sunday routine of their idol. On Instagram, the Eleven performers in the series Stranger Things have fun with her favorite products.

All smiles, she shares this little moment with her audience and then communicates her joie de vivre. We love it!