Millie Bobby Brown reveals the release date for Enola Holmes !

Millie Bobby Brown will soon be playing in a movie from Netflix. The platform has released the first images of Enola Holmes.

Millie Bobby Brown is going to be back on the small screen. The star will play in the film Enola Holmes, and the first images of exit.

Millie Bobby Brown is known to be very young thanks to her role in the series of the strangest Things. The actress starts for several years in the skin of Eleven and she knows a great success.

On the other hand, the fans were eager to get back to it in season 4. The next season, reserve beautiful surprises for the fans, but the shooting has not yet resumed. Meanwhile, the spectators will be able to see the actress in a completely different genre.

For several months, Netflix is working on a film : Enola Holmes. The film will tell the story of Enola, the sister of the famous detective, Sherlock Holmes. Don the other hand, Millie Bobby Brown owns the role of director in the feature film.

A few hours ago, Netflix has released the first images of the film. Thus, we find the actress on her role, and promises to be a real badass.

Millie Bobby Brown, in the role of Enola Holmes !

Millie Bobby Brown is going to play the role of an independent researcher, but above all with a sacred character. The actress you will have the opportunity to play alongside Henry Cavill alias of Sherlock Holmes. And then, Sam Claflin will also be present and it will be the turn of his brother, Mycroft.

In the first of the images, we can see Enola in his office with a bow in one hand. It seems that something or someone comes to threaten it. Millie reveals her costume and she is very far from the universe of the strangest Things.

In the Enola Holmes, the young woman will do everything possible to find his mother has disappeared. The character of Millie Bobby Brown goes ask for help to their brothers, but they are going to want to go back to school.

Of course, Enola is not going to do that to her head and she is going to live his first adventure as a researcher. Finally, themail movie should come out on Netflix next month of September and is Harry Bradbeer (Kill Eve) that account for it.

Tags : Enola Holmes – Enola Holmes movie – millie bobby brown Millie Bobby Brown pair – Millie Bobby Brown Enola Holmes – Millie Bobby Brown movies – Millie Bobby Brown instagram – Millie Bobby Brown Netflix – Millie Bobby Brown strangest things