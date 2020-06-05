Millie Bobby Brown saddened by the rallies in Auckland !

Millie Bobby Brown seems to be proud of : New Zealand also engages against racism ! It shows so on Intagram…

New Zealand is committed to combating racism, and Millie Bobby Brown looks so very proud ! In Auckland, many of the world gathers together to support the time Black Lives Matter. The actress applauds !

Because the world raises. The death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer, will, therefore, have signed the end of an era. The police do not have the right to kill with impunity a black person, and Americans are speaking out as well…

But the manifs in the USA have launched a trail of powder. In London, in Paris, of the manifs Black Lives Matter walk so the streets to shout at the injustice. In Auckland alsoto the delight of Millie Bobby Brown.

The young actress sharing the images of new zealand in his story. It legend also by “Where is the love ? I love it ! ” So you have to see the video to understand… And see the calm and the beauty of this event !

Millie Bobby Brown-sharing as well a true moment of life in Auckland on his Insta. Far from the manifs violent, the violent repressions of the police, the city of New Zealand, seems united behind the cause of anti-racism…

A moving moment for Millie Bobby Brown

So you find a demo, very orderly, very calm… Calm ? Maybe not, because protesters sing together in the same voice. A nice sign of solidarity. Peace, also…

We can therefore understand why Millie Bobby Brown sharing these moments ! Auckland does not burst in the fightingthe army does not intervene,… everyone, listen to the same music in the same voice.

Even the name of the song resonates up in the United States ! Because the legend of the actress is not trivial : all the world is singing Where is the love, of the Black Eyed Peas. A strong symbol for full-time anti-racist…

A way to remember that love can also, and especially, find themselves among the peoples. Millie Bobby Brown and we therefore share a nice moment of life.

