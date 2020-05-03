Millie Bobby Brown should touch the pactolus playing with Henry Cavill

The actress of 15 years, become planetary star thanks to the series “Stranger Things” in 2016, proves that there is no age to be paid a salary flirting with the million. The proof with the negotiated remuneration for his next film, recently unveiled by TMZ.

Heroine of the series “Stranger Things”, Millie Bobby Brown continues to multiply the projects, and not least. The young actress who has shown this year in “Godzilla 2 : King of the monsters” and that will appear in “Godzilla vs Kong”, the output of which has just been extended to November 2020, will soon give a reply to Henry Cavill.

A pay-to 6 zeros

In fact, after having played Superman on three occasions, Henry Cavill is going to lend his features to Sherlock Holmes in “Enola Holmes”, alongside Helena Bonham Carter. A film based on the works of Nancy Springer, in which we learn more about Enola, the younger sister of the famous private detective created by Arthur Conan Doyle in the late 1800s, and is interpreted therefore by… Millie Bobby Brown. A major role for the teenager, who would pocket for the occasion a nice amount. In fact, the american media TMZ she put her hand on his signed contract revealed Tuesday 26 November 2019 that this last would touch neither more nor less than 6.1 million dollars (5.5 million euros). A nest egg which could add $ 800 000 bonus if the movie breaks the box-office.

Better, as “producer“the film, it décrocherait 500 000 dollars more. And to top it all, if a sequel is planned, Millie Bobby Brown could see his salary increased to $ 7.5 million, minimum. In comparison, according to Varietyshe had touched $ 2.8 million to turn the 8 episodes of season 3 of “Stranger Things”, the same amount as the stars adults, Winona Ryder and David Harbour.