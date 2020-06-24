Millie Bobby Brown (Strange Things) is asking their fans to an important decision (PHOTOS)

Has only 16 years of age, Millie Bobby Brown is a true star. But despite this celebrity, the actress revealed by the series Strange Things remains no less of a teenager that likes to share their life on social networks. It is thus made a contribution to their fans, to make a decision.
Four seasons Strange Things have been sufficient to Millie Bobby Brown to become a real star. Discovery in the series of Netflix, the young teenager has changed. In 2016, she played the enigmatic Eleven, recognizable by his shaven head. Since then, the young man has grown. The girl in the face, child has become a beautiful teenager, a true fashion icon. But if Millie Bobby Brown has grown, your hair has grown also. The actress, who since embarked on a film career with an appearance in the Godzilla II, King of the Monstersnow features a cut very long. And brown, she became a blonde.
A new hair cut
Millie Bobby Brown seems to love to change your head. And this 23 of June, has decided to put his fans to help him make a decision as to their next hair cut. It has been entrusted to you, in your account of Instagram, that she hesitated between the hair straight or curly. And to help them in their choice, was accompanied by the caption of two photos, in which she poses with her hair straight and curly. If fans are not able to decide between preferring one or the other of the two courts, the account of Netflix has decided not to choose to advertise : “You two !”
An actress committed
If Millie Bobby Brown, may have trivial concerns, is also an actress committed. She became the youngest UNICEF ambassador. Recently, it has also be illustrated by making a generous donation of 15,000 euros to help the caregiver british, in the midst of the crisis of the sars coronavirus.