Millie Bobby Brown (Strange Things), separated from her boyfriend Joseph Robinson ? The clues that confirm

This is the question posed for the fans. Millie Bobby Brown is still in a relationship with Joseph Robinson ? As a reminder, the two lovebirds met during a trip to the Maldives in November 2019. A getaway to the sun, which marked the start of their beautiful romance. And for a good reason, the british actress and the young athlete did not hesitate to appear together in social networks. This is in January of the following year, which finally formalized their romance. What delight of the fans ! But today, the speculation around a possible separation are chatting about on the web. Many indications lead us to assume also that your relationship has ended.

Millie Bobby Brown is not to Joseph Robinson on Instagram !

As you can see in the previous posting, Millie Bobby Brown has left to follow her boyfriend Joseph Robinson in Instagram. A gesture that could have been quite innocent, but without the reaction of the young man. On his side, the son of Jason Robinson has deleted all photos of his girlfriend and him on his page. The proof that your relationship is well and truly over ? Has all the air. For the moment, the two key stakeholders have not expressed their points of view on the subject. Matter to follow therefore. And for even more people of the news, find out why Millie Bobby Brown has done a bad buzz because of its way of supporting the movement Black Lives Matter.