Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) does not look like that at all ! (PHOTO)

Millie Bobby Brown is known to play in Stranger Things. The actress has changed, and it was transformed for a role !

Fans Stranger Things have known Millie Bobby Brown with really short hair. The actress made tomboy in the series, but it has changed !

Millie Bobby Brown became very well known playing Eleven in Stranger Things. Since then, the young actress knows a big success in the world. At only 15 years old, the star has over 26 million followers on Instagram. His fans follow his physical evolution, and the celebrity no longer has the short hair !

The fans have known Millie Bobby Brown when the latter had really short hair. Since then, she lets his hair grow, and it appears with a cut that stops at the shoulders. Nevertheless, it would seem that the teenager has adopted a whole new look. A few days ago, fans were able to discover it with long hair. The star is unrecognizable and it surprised everyone.

Millie Bobby Brown is adopting a long-hair curly !

Thus, the american actress has other projects in mind. In fact, Millie Bobby Brown is going to play in a movie called Enola Holmes. The young woman holds on to this project as it will co-produce the feature-length film in addition to holding the primary role. Thus, it is displayed in the skin of the character. Because of this, we can see her with very long curly hair. The star looks like a doll and it is clear that she is far from her role in Stranger Things. In the film, the actress is going to put themselves in the shoes of the little sister of Sherlock Holmes.

For his role in the feature film, Millie Bobby Brown has asked for extensions. Then, she has thinning hair to have locks the color of honey. The star is displayed with a light make-up and it has rained a lot subscribers. In fact, they have been more than $ 5 million to like the photo ! The fans were all very surprised to see the new look of the actress.

Tags : millie bobby brown Millie Bobby Brown subscribers – Millie Bobby Brown Eleven – Millie Bobby Brown movies – Millie Bobby Brown instagram – Millie Bobby Brown photos – Millie Bobby Brown stranger things