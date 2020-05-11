Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) has played in NCIS !

Before becoming famous for his leading role in the series Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown had already appeared in NCIS.

No, Stranger Things is not the only series in which Millie Bobby Brown played. It has also been seen in NCIS ! MCE gives you the details from A to Z.

All the world knows it ! Only 16 years old, Millie Bobby Brown may be pleased to have a nice career behind her. Yes, she has a great place in the world of the 7th art !

In effect, the teenager plays the role of Eleven (Eleven) in the famous series of science-fiction, ” Stranger Things “, available on Netflix.

And the least we can say is that his acting is well worth the look ! Just watch the first episodes to believe it !

As well, Millie Bobby Brown played the role of a little girl shy and reserved. Moreover, the child has no consciousness of its powers.

But logically, it gaining a lot of confidence in it. Then, Eleven eventually learn to live in spite of his or her powers and control them as much as possible…

So, fans of the series, Stranger Things can not stay indifferent in front of his talent. Thanks to this series, the teenager has become a real icon !

Millie Bobby Brown was already known

Very committed to UNICEF and lawyer of the community, LGBTQ+, Millie Bobby Brown is fighting every day to its different causes, and uses his fame to Stranger Things.

However, the star of Stranger Things had a career well before appearing on the screen the sci-fi series ! Incredible but true !

In fact, Millie Bobby Brown already had a foot in the cinema two years earlier. Yes, the‘teenager had played in the police series NCIS.

Thus, one can see the little girl in episode 6 of season 12. At only 10 years old, it plays the role of Rachel Barnes in the drama of CBS !

Also, the star of Stranger Things played the role of a little girl very dark… It is necessary to believe that this character sticks to the skin !

But that’s not all ! The pretty brunette is also appeared in other series, as Intruders in 2014 and Modern Family and Grey’s Anatomy 2015.

Tags : Millie Bobby Brown news – Millie Bobby Brown news – Millie Bobby Brown’s career – Millie Bobby Brown movie – Millie Bobby Brown filmography – Millie Bobby Brown roles – Millie Bobby Brown series – Millie Bobby Brown stranger things