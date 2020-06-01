Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) in The Eternals ? The actress reacts

Eleven in Marvel ?

Millie Bobby Brown will be the new head of poster of the MCU ? It is possible if you believe the rumor of the moment. According to Variety, the star of Stranger Things have indeed caught the eye of Marvel, who would have thus decided to recruit for his future film called The Eternals, soon to be directed by Chloé Zhao.

Expected in 2021, on our screens, this feature will move away greatly from the MCU classic with his usual heroes. And for good reason, the Eternals are not anyone, since there are ancient humans created by The Celestial, able to manipulate cosmic energy. Suffice to say that we on another level of super-heroes in terms of power.

Millie Bobby Brown denies

Unfortunately, if this movie is promising on paper, the interpreter of Eleven in the series from Netflix just to deny this rumor. On the occasion of a live, organized on Instagram, the young actress said : “Everyone thinks that I’m playing in a Marvel movie. But I’m not even aware of it. My family and I have no idea. So I just want to tell everyone that this is not the case for the moment“.

We will not let you hide it, “for the time” intrigues us greatly. Are we to understand that the door is open ? Should we expect a surprise in the next few days ? When you know that the Comic Con of San Diego will soon open its doors in the USA and that Marvel will obviously be present in order to announce of its new projects, it is not silly to hope to attend to a certain revelation. Follow.