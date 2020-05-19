Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) is already ready for summer !

Millie Bobby Brown has just unveiled his collaboration with Vogue Eyewear. The star of Stranger Things is proud of its sunglasses.

Millie Bobby Brown was very proud to unveil his pair of glasses on the social networks. The star of Stranger Things seems to be already ready for summer ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

During the crisis, Millie Bobby Brown has wanted to be generous. In fact, the youngest Unicef ambassador has confessed that she had given more than 40,000 meals to the city of Altlanta.

A heroic act that the star did not hesitate to broadcast on the networks. Besides, the young woman was held to be even closer to its fans as usual.

Yesterday, it unveiled its then a TikTok directed by his care. It proved that his fans him miss a lot. As well, Millie Bobby Brown has only one desire, that of being able to to meet his followers again.

But the health crisis is still topical. The star will therefore have to wait a little. And for that, she seems to have found the means of fight boredom.

The star of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown, has unveiled its partnership with Vogue eyewear !

In fact, the young actress of 16 years just received his collab with Vogue. After Gigi Hadid, the brand has, therefore, decided to contact Millie Bobby Brown to create a new pair of glasses.

The young lady shown these on her account Instagram through a story hilarious. Accompanied by his dog, Millie Bobby Brown is gone open the door to the delivery man before to discover the collection.

It isa pair of candy-pink style year 90 surrounded by a pattern of scales. On the side, the interpreter ofEleven indicates, furthermore, that Vogue would have written “You’re perfect. “

The actress seems to be so loved his new glasses d’a value of 144 € and already seems ready for his next trip to the sun ! But in the meantime, Millie will surely sunbathing in his garden during its sessions of gardening !

